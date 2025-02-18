Commerce department likely to seek more funds to help MSME exporters

The Department of Commerce may need to seek additional funds towards schemes to support especially micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) exporters amid ongoing global uncertainties.

This is because the allocated funds under the Export Promotion Mission announced in the Union Budget may not be sufficient to design and implement adequate support schemes, a person aware of the matter said.

As much as ₹2,250 crore has been allocated towards the Mission, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised exports as a key engine of growth in her Budget speech. The Mission aims to boost MSME exports, which account for 45 per