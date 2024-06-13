100-day plan: Govt e-platform to spur exports, connect with stakeholders

The commerce department has reaffirmed its plans to launch the ‘Trade Connect’ e-platform to help exporters connect with stakeholders of international trade, as a part of the new government’s 100-day action plan, a senior government official said.

The online platform is being planned at a time when on one hand, export growth has been tepid, while on the other, the government is gearing up to achieve the target of $2 trillion exports by 2030.



Since India has been on a free trade agreement (FTA) signing spree, the platform will offer easy access to benefits under these agreements.



For instance, the details