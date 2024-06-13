Business Standard
100-day plan: Govt e-platform to spur exports, connect with stakeholders

Since India has been on a free trade agreement (FTA) signing spree, the platform will offer easy access to benefits under these agreements

exporters to boost trade, trade
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

The commerce department has reaffirmed its plans to launch the ‘Trade Connect’ e-platform to help exporters connect with stakeholders of international trade, as a part of the new government’s 100-day action plan, a senior government official said.

The online platform is being planned at a time when on one hand, export growth has been tepid, while on the other, the government is gearing up to achieve the target of $2 trillion exports by 2030.
 
Since India has been on a free trade agreement (FTA) signing spree, the platform will offer easy access to benefits under these agreements.
 
For instance, the details
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

