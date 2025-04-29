Commerce ministry plans to extend RoDTEP scheme beyond September 30

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is looking to extend its export-incentive scheme -- the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) -- beyond its current expiration date of September 30.

Exporters have been appealing to the government to continue the scheme past that date, amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and the threat of reciprocal tariffs from the United States -- which have been largely paused for 90 days starting April 9.

“The scheme will be extended beyond September 30. Generally, an end date is put from the commerce ministry’s side to monitor that it doesn’t exceed the budget allocated