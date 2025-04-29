Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Commerce ministry plans to extend RoDTEP scheme beyond September 30

Commerce ministry plans to extend RoDTEP scheme beyond September 30

The RoDTEP scheme came into effect in 2021 and refunds the embedded non-creditable central, state, and local levies paid on inputs to exporters to boost India's exports

As much as ₹18,232 crore has been allocated towards the scheme for the current financial year, according to the Union Budget. The allocation was ₹16,000 crore during the previous financial year | Image: Bloomberg

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is looking to extend its export-incentive scheme -- the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) -- beyond its current expiration date of September 30.
 
Exporters have been appealing to the government to continue the scheme past that date, amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and the threat of reciprocal tariffs from the United States -- which have been largely paused for 90 days starting April 9.
“The scheme will be extended beyond September 30. Generally, an end date is put from the commerce ministry’s side to monitor that it doesn’t exceed the budget allocated
Topics : Commerce ministry Exports

