Home / Economy / News / Panel formed to chart roadmap for Big Four-like company in India

Panel formed to chart roadmap for Big Four-like company in India

A first of its kind meeting to discuss this issue was held on Friday by the Prime Minister's office

The Committee set up by the PMO is likely to look into regulatory hurdles which keeps Indian accounting and audit firms from expanding at a global level. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Ruchika ChitravanshiHarsh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

A committee headed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Secretary Dipti Gaur Mukherjee will examine the way forward and recommend policy interventions required to establish a domestic advisory and audit firm on par with the global Big Four, according to top government sources.
 
A first-of-its-kind meeting to discuss this issue was held on Friday by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Chaired by Shaktikanta Das, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, the meeting was attended by senior government officials, including Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava, and the MCA Secretary.
 
