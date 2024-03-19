Competition Law 2.0 marks a new era for India's anti-trust regulations

Last week Google’s Play Store billing policy came under the scanner of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for imposing unfair service fees on app developers. This, perhaps, is one of the first investigations ordered by the antitrust watchdog since the Competition Amendment Act 2023 was notified. It is therefore being called by some experts – the litmus test for the new provisions of the 2.0 version of the Act.

Whether the global search engine opts for the settlement and commitment scheme – among the new facets of the law – in the days to come would be closely watched