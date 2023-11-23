Consumers feel relief as wheat product prices soften during festival month

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

FTA with EU, EFTA doable but India's concerns must be addressed: Goyal

Tax conundrum in online gaming landscape: All eyes on the apex court

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

Odisha earned Rs 50,000 cr revenue from mining in FY 2021-22: Chief secy

Wheat prices in Delhi soften after stock limit, but pulses yet to fall

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Wheat export ban to continue as govt falls short on procurement targets

Indian consumers to spend more on luxury this festival season: Study

Prices of wheat and wheat products like atta, maida, and sooji have softened since November, which should come as some relief to consumers during the peak festival season. However, the drop hasn't been uniform across all markets, and in some markets of Madhya Pradesh, there has been a slight uptick in product prices, data sourced from private traders showed.Going forward, market players feel that prices would be guided somewhat by the pace of new crop sowing and also the trajectory of liquidation of wheat inventories by government agencies. On the sowing front, till last (that is during the week ended November 16), sowing of wheat did pick up pace as compared to the week before as festivities ebbed

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:27 AM IST

The data showed that till November 17, 2023, wheat had been sown in around 8.60 million hectares of land till Friday

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com