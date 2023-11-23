Sensex (0.14%)
Consumers feel relief as wheat product prices soften during festival month

Going forward, market players feel that prices would be guided somewhat by the pace of new crop sowing and also the trajectory of liquidation of wheat inventories by government agencies

Trade sources said wheat production in 2022-23 (FY23) could be lower than the estimated over 111 million tonnes (mt) due to a sudden and sharp rise in temperatures in some parts of North India.
Premium

The data showed that till November 17, 2023, wheat had been sown in around 8.60 million hectares of land till Friday

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:27 AM IST
Prices of wheat and wheat products like atta, maida, and sooji have softened since November, which should come as some relief to consumers during the peak festival season. However, the drop hasn't been uniform across all markets, and in some markets of Madhya Pradesh, there has been a slight uptick in product prices, data sourced from private traders showed.

Going forward, market players feel that prices would be guided somewhat by the pace of new crop sowing and also the trajectory of liquidation of wheat inventories by government agencies. On the sowing front, till last (that is during the week ended November 16), sowing of wheat did pick up pace as compared to the week before as festivities ebbed

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

