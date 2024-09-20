Container shortage, freight spike shake maritime economy in India

Weak global cues and a volatile geopolitical scenario have hit Indian merchandise traders, with shipping rates becoming a major impediment for exporters.

Data shows that shipping costs and container prices for Indian ports have seen sustained growth over the past few months.

“There is a global shortage of containers, mainly due to the logistical inefficiencies like port congestion in Southeast Asia and red sea disruption. Consequently, freighters must take a detour and opt for a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This detour has increased not only the shipping costs but also delivery time, further