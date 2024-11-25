Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / COP29 gets UN carbon mkts going but concerns persist on climate integrity

COP29 gets UN carbon mkts going but concerns persist on climate integrity

UN Climate Change chief Simon Stiell lauded the passage and said that carbon markets would enable flow of $250 billion in annual financing

COP29
Premium

COP29(Photo: Reuters)

S Dinakar Amritsar
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The just-concluded COP 29 UN global climate summit at Baku, Azerbaijan, could count only adoption of Article 6 — a UN-mandated framework to enable emission mitigation and fund clean energy projects using market mechanisms such as carbon credits — as the only real achievement. These rules were adopted nine years after Article 6 first appeared in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
 
While the adoption of Article 6 helps countries like India to have bilateral arrangements with rich nations to develop projects, transfer credits, and enable local corporations to access global carbon markets, climate activists have panned it as half baked, open
Topics : COP29 Carbon emissions Climate Change talks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon