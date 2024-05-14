Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Corp tax collections as proportion to GDP yet to reach pre-tax cut levels

After surcharges and cesses, this tax comes to 17.01 per cent against 29.12 per cent if the companies don't opt for this tax

tax taxation
Premium

BS Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After rationalisation of corporation tax to attract companies to invest in India, the receipts from this head as per cent of the ecocnomy’s size is crawling up but have not reached the levels of pre-2019-20 when this tax was overhauled.

In fact, it is projected to fall short of 2018-19 and 2017-18 levels even in 2024-25 even as the reduced 15 per cent tax for those setting up new production units was withdrawn.  

However, the corporation tax to GDP ratio has crossed 3 per cent since 2021-22 after falling to sub-3 per cent in the first two years of the rate overhaul.

Similarly,
Topics : Corporation Tax GDP corporate tax cut Taxation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon