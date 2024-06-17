Corporate capex growth slows in FY24 after picking up pace in FY23

After picking up pace in 2022-23 (FY23), growth in capital expenditure (capex) by the corporate sector in capacity expansion and new projects slowed in 2023-24 (FY24).

The combined fixed assets of India’s top 990 listed companies, excluding banks, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and

stockbroking firms, increased by just 7.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY24, down from 12.2 per cent a year earlier.

The slowdown was across the board and companies in most key sectors.



The combined fixed assets of the non-BFSI sector excluding oil and gas companies (including Reliance Industries) were up 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24, down from the