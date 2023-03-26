Costly summer for power distribution companies with demand surge, coal woes

In this section

Cabinet to impose price caps on gas to stave off rising rates to $10.7

Govt caps maximum GST cess rate on pan masala; links rate to sale price

Govt hikes duty on X-ray machine imports from 10% to 15% starting April 1

Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

Survival of discoms is questionable now: PowerMin to state govts

It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

Govt proposes pool of old thermal power units to balance more renewable

NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul

This summer will be challenging for power distribution companies (discoms) with an unprecedented surge in electricity demand and the cost of energy, largely dependent on coal, going up. Since January,

