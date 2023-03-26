close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Costly summer for power distribution companies with demand surge, coal woes

Despite capacity addition, the share of renewable energy (solar and wind) is at a minuscule 10 per cent of supply. Hydro and gas are being prepared for peaking power supply

Shreya Jai Business Standard New Delhi
Costly Summer for Discoms with Demand Surge, Coal Woes
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

This summer will be challenging for power distribution companies (discoms) with an unprecedented surge in electricity demand and the cost of energy, largely dependent on coal, going up. Since January,
Or

Also Read

NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul

Govt proposes pool of old thermal power units to balance more renewable

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

Survival of discoms is questionable now: PowerMin to state govts

Centre notifies revised MGNREGA FY24 wage rates; highest for Haryana

Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

Govt hikes duty on X-ray machine imports from 10% to 15% starting April 1

Govt caps maximum GST cess rate on pan masala; links rate to sale price

Cabinet to impose price caps on gas to stave off rising rates to $10.7

Topics : Discoms | electricity demands | Summer | renewable energy | economy

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre notifies revised MGNREGA FY24 wage rates; highest for Haryana

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees, mgnrega, poor, welfare, poverty
2 min read

Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

Textile sector
1 min read

Govt hikes duty on X-ray machine imports from 10% to 15% starting April 1

X ray table, X Ray machine
1 min read

Govt caps maximum GST cess rate on pan masala; links rate to sale price

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Cabinet to impose price caps on gas to stave off rising rates to $10.7

Natural gas
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cabinet to impose price caps on gas to stave off rising rates to $10.7

Natural gas
4 min read

Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

Textile sector
1 min read

Centre notifies revised MGNREGA FY24 wage rates; highest for Haryana

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees, mgnrega, poor, welfare, poverty
2 min read

Govt caps maximum GST cess rate on pan masala; links rate to sale price

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Govt hikes duty on X-ray machine imports from 10% to 15% starting April 1

X ray table, X Ray machine
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon