Crisil SME Tracker: Rural road execution likely speed-breaker for SMEs

Crisil SME Tracker: Rural road execution likely speed-breaker for SMEs

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to play a crucial role in this growth given they account for 50-55 per cent of the industry by revenue

Village
The pricing environment for the SMEs would be stable this fiscal, with operating margins rangebound at 10-11 per cent (Photo: Shuutterstock)

Crisil Intelligence
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

India’s roads sector is poised for moderate growth this fiscal, with a 6-8 per cent increase in capex, driven by the government’s focus on developing high-quality transportation infrastructure. 
 
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to play a crucial role in this growth given they account for 50-55 per cent of the industry by revenue. 
 
The state and rural roads segments — constituting approximately 20 per cent of the road network and handling approximately 40 per cent of traffic by the facilitating movement of raw materials and products — offer SME players a substantial demand opportunity.   
 
The
Topics : CRISIL SME TRACKER Crisil report Crisil ratings PMGSY Rural Roads Project
