Israel trade with India doubled after Covid-19 pandemic, shows data

Biggest-ever round of oil and gas blocks may be open for bidding in Nov

India, Tanzania to sign 15 agreements with eye on $10 bn trade: Makamba

Assembly polls: The age-old debate on OPS vs NPS is not retired hurt, yet

How to brew stronger exports? Tea board and tea producers differ

Dry spell, rising temperature may take a toll on premium Darjeeling tea

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

In 2015, Prime Minister Naren­d­ra Modi presented Queen Eliz­abeth an award-winning variety from the Makaibari estate on his visit to the United Kingdom. Last month, the “Champagne of teas” made

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com