Datanomics: Bullion imports may widen current account deficit in Q4FY26
Surge in gold and silver imports drives January trade deficit to $34.68 billion, raising concerns over a wider current account deficit in Q4FY26
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
India imported goods worth $71.24 billion in January 2026. Crude oil products, gold and silver constituted over 38 per cent of the imports. Despite relatively soft crude oil prices, a jump in the prices of gold and silver has not only inflated India’s trade deficit, but may also impact its current account deficit (CAD) in the fourth quarter of 2025-26.
