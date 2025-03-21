Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Challenges galore as Bihar celebrates foundation day

Datanomics: Challenges galore as Bihar celebrates foundation day

Bihar's per capita income was one-tenth of Sikkim, which was the top state in 2023-24

FMCG, PER CAPITA INCOME
Premium

Bihar’s per capita income was just 64 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s, which had the second-lowest rank in FY24

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Bihar celebrates its foundation day on Saturday, the state continues to face many economic challenges. It has the country’s lowest per capita income, which has been struggling to touch even one-third of the national average, and is 11 years behind it.
 
Bihar’s per capita income was one-tenth of Sikkim, which was the top state in 2023-24. It was 19 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s, which ranked 7th in FY24. The state was 14 years behind Tamil Nadu, and 19 years behind Goa and Delhi in terms of per capita income in FY24.
 
Bihar’s per capita income was just 64
Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar government Bihar

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon