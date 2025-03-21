Datanomics: Challenges galore as Bihar celebrates foundation day

As Bihar celebrates its foundation day on Saturday, the state continues to face many economic challenges. It has the country’s lowest per capita income, which has been struggling to touch even one-third of the national average, and is 11 years behind it.

Bihar’s per capita income was one-tenth of Sikkim, which was the top state in 2023-24. It was 19 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s, which ranked 7th in FY24. The state was 14 years behind Tamil Nadu, and 19 years behind Goa and Delhi in terms of per capita income in FY24.

Bihar’s per capita income was just 64