Datanomics: Decoding the unrest in Ladakh and rising unemployment

Two Ladakh outfits spearheading statehood stir called off the October 6 talks with the Centre demanding release of Sonam Wangchuk. Recently hundreds of youngsters took to the streets demanding statehood for the Union Territory. Ladakh, with its estimated population of 3,10,000 (in 2020), was carved out as the Union Territory without legislature on October 31, 2019. Since then, its unemployment rate has jumped manifold. Indivjal Dhasmana

Tribals dominate Ladakh’s demography

Tribals constitute over 97 per cent of total population in Ladakh, and local leaders are demanding its inclusion in the Schedule Six of the Constitution which gives