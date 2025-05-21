Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Imports of readymade garments from B'desh to suffer amid curbs

Datanomics: Imports of readymade garments from B'desh to suffer amid curbs

As on 31st March 2024, India had 12 operational land ports, out of which 6 were with Bangladesh. Two out of these six - Dawki and Sabroom became operational in 2023 and 2024 respectively

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag
Premium

Ready-made garments constituted bulk of the Indian imports from Bangladesh. In FY25 (April 2024-February 2025), garment imports into India touched $340.6 million, surpassing FY24 numbers. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has disallowed import of ready-made garments from Bangladesh via its land ports even as there are no curbs through the Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports.
 
Moreover, import of other products has been stopped via India's land custom stations and integrated check points. 
 
The move came after Dhaka, under Muhammad Yunus, imposed trade restrictions on Indian exports to Bangladesh and a transit fee on Indian goods moving through the country.
 
As on March 31, 2024, India had 12 operational land ports, of which six were with Bangladesh. Two of these six —
Topics : India imports India-Bangladesh India trade policy Garment sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon