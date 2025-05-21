Datanomics: Imports of readymade garments from B'desh to suffer amid curbs

India has disallowed import of ready-made garments from Bangladesh via its land ports even as there are no curbs through the Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports.

Moreover, import of other products has been stopped via India's land custom stations and integrated check points.

The move came after Dhaka, under Muhammad Yunus, imposed trade restrictions on Indian exports to Bangladesh and a transit fee on Indian goods moving through the country.

As on March 31, 2024, India had 12 operational land ports, of which six were with Bangladesh. Two of these six —