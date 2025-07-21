Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: India Inc's participation in PM Internship Scheme rises

Datanomics: India Inc's participation in PM Internship Scheme rises

In Round 1,68.82 per cent of all offers went to the top 10 states, with Uttar Pradesh alone getting 14 per cent. In Round 2, this concentration rose to 74 per cent

jobs, economy
premium

Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is soon going to approach the Cabinet for a full-fledged launch of the  Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) after two pilot rounds. The scheme, launched in October 2024, aims to provide 10 million interns­h­ips over a five-year period. In Round 1 of the pilot, applications were invited in October last year. The scheme covered all 745 districts, with parti­c­ipation from 280 companies across sectors such as IT, energy, manuf­act­uring, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). In Round 2, the scheme was offered in 735 districts, and 327 companies participated.
 
UP dominated in internship opportunities in Round 1
 
In Round
Topics : India Inc internships jobs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon