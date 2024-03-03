Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Decoded: Differences remain amid some headway at WTO ministerial conference

Issues like subsidies, public stockholding for food security persist

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that India has retained full policy space for the benefit of its farmers
Premium

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that India has retained full policy space for the benefit of its farmers

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Notwithstanding intense negotiations lasting over five days, the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) ended in a status quo. No consensus was reached on most key issues, leading to no visible outcomes.

Divergences in positions persisted on crucial matters such as curbing subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing, and public stockholding for food security — a foremost priority for India.

While MC13 saw no specific outcomes, countries resolved to establish a fully functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by the end of 2024.

Even without a resolution on India’s primary demand regarding grain stockholding,

Also Read

WTO MC13: Abu Dhabi meet ends with no consensus on agri, fisheries

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

India opposes environment deliverable at WTO ministerial conference

WTO should not negotiate rules on non-trade issues, says Piyush Goyal

WTO MC13 may not achieve much

Policy pull and green push leads to spurt in C&I demand for power

Majority of users to stop using UPI if it attracts transaction fee: Report

PM Narendra Modi flags off first crude oil tanker from ONGC's KG project

National pension system added 21.5% fewer corporate subscribers in 2023

Punjab's GST mop-up increases by 16% to over Rs 19,000 crore till February

Topics : WTO India World Trade Organization India trade policy Global stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon