Delays in India's carbon trading scheme raise concerns amid UN warning

India may announce a new carbon trading regime, covering less than a third of its rapidly multiplying emissions, only in late 2025 or 2026, nearly three years after approval, according to several officials who spoke to Business Standard.

A senior official from a state energy company, who attended a recent meeting with officials from Niti Aayog and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), an arm of the power ministry, which is tasked with overseeing the carbon credit trading scheme (CCTS), said that a programme to trade carbon credits will be in place by late 2025; other officials, however, spoke of