Delhi's business landscape braves impact as G20 summit takes centre stage

Agro-chemical industry can grow 9% despite Chinese competition: NITI Aayog

UK acknowledges possible encryption hurdles as online safety law looms

Govt notifies valuation methodology for calculating GST on online gaming

India's August fuel consumption perks up on strong manufacturing

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

G20 Summit: Where are world leaders staying during their time in New Delhi

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

In the heart of Delhi’s bustling Khan Market, a thriving hub known for its upscale boutiques and eateries, preparations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit were in full swing. The local

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com