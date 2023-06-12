close

Unseasonable rain curtails FMCG demand in May; rural segment grows 2.2%

Beverage sales were down 29.4% YoY in May; March-June accounts for over half of the annual demand

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials


3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) was up marginally in May, compared to the year-ago period, largely aided by the rural market as urban demand shrunk. Also, demand for branded commodity products was strong during the month.
Sales of FMCG items, in value terms, were up 1.4 per cent in May compared to the same period last year. In comparison, rural sales growth stood at 2.2 per cent in May compared to last year, according to data by Bizom, a retail intelligence platform. 
On the other hand, urban demand (in value terms) witnessed a decline of 0.6 per cent.
Topics : FMCGs FMCG sales

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

