Destination Europe: India's EV exports surge makes a mark in the West

India’s car exports are being talked about after Mexico, the third-largest market for such shipments, this week levied tariffs of up to 50 per cent on incoming goods from India and China. As India scrambles to secure the Mexican market, its car exports have found new avenues in Europe in FY26 and might cushion the impact of the newly imposed tariffs.

India’s car exports increased by 20.53 per cent to $6.23 billion in the first seven months of FY26 (April-October) compared to the same period in FY25. During this time, exports to Europe more than doubled, rising from $140 million