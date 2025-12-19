Friday, December 19, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Destination Europe: India's EV exports surge makes a mark in the West

But the country's shipments to traditional strongholds in Africa and Latin America remain tethered to internal combustion engines

electric vehicle
Electric vehicles (EVs) are slowly moving towards becoming a major component of India’s motor vehicle exports.

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

India’s car exports are being talked about after Mexico, the third-largest market for such shipments, this week levied tariffs of up to 50 per cent on incoming goods from India and China. As India scrambles to secure the Mexican market, its car exports have found new avenues in Europe in FY26 and might cushion the impact of the newly imposed tariffs.
 
India’s car exports increased by 20.53 per cent to $6.23 billion in the first seven months of FY26 (April-October) compared to the same period in FY25. During this time, exports to Europe more than doubled, rising from $140 million
