close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Digital India Bill: Aadhaar likely to be default e-ID of Indian citizens

The government is also likely to have sweeping powers to track, monitor, intercept, moderate and take down online content under the new law

data protection bill
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is likely to mandate Aadhaar as the default unique identity of all citizens for uses like the authentication of digital records, digital contracts, and signatures under

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

Aadhaar card update: UIDAI extends last date for free update; details here

How to update Aadhaar card for free, here's all you need to know

Missed PAN-Aadhaar deadline? All the transactions that you can't do now

Indian economy poised to grow at average 6.5% per annum over 2023-30: CEA

Higher pension scheme: EPFO extends deadline to upload details till Dec 31

India 10-year yield posts first quarterly rise in 5 on rising oil, US peers

Key infra sector growth rises to 14-month high of 12.1% in August

India's foreign exchange reserves fall to 4-month low of $590.70 billion

Topics : Aadhaar Data Digital India India data privacy Aadhar card IT ministry

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon