Dimmer employment data flags challenges as FY24 draws to a close

A number of indicators of the employment situation in the country have worsened as the financial year draws to a close.

More people may be unemployed, and there are fewer job listings than the same period last year, even as provident fund numbers provide a silver lining. The International Labour Organisation on Tuesday flagged several challenges facing the Indian job market in its 'India Employment Report 2024.'

It noted that employment generation has been slow because manufacturing, which has the potential to create more jobs, has not grown in the same way as services. Around 90 per cent of workers remain informally