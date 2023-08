Generative artificial intelligence (AI) models like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard AI may find themselves at odds with India’s newly-enacted data privacy law. This is because it requires every platform to disclose personal data held by them and needs mandatory user consent to continue processing it.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, received the President’s nod on Friday. The Act has been notified in the official gazette after six years of efforts, consultations, and iterations.