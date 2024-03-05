Do we need a new line to assess poverty based on CES for 2022-23?

In fact, the Niti Aayog report on multi-dimensional poverty is an attempt at addressing that problem, Anant points out | File image

Poverty estimates in India have mostly been shrouded in controversy. The recent one based on the household consumption expenditure survey for 2022-23 is no exception.

The SBI Research and economists Surjit Bhalla, along with Karan Bhasin, made poverty estimates based on the latest survey, using different parameters.

The SBI Research, headed by Bank group chief economic advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh, took the Suresh Tendulkar Committee recommendations for 2011-12 as the base and adjusted it for the inflation rate over the years and also for free food items among other goods and services provided by the government schemes. It