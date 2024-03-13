Do we need new line to assess poverty? Should an expert panel be appointed?

Poverty estimates in India have usually been shrouded in controversy. The recent ones, based on the household consumption expenditure survey for 2022-23, are no exception. SBI Research, economists C Rangarajan and Mahendra Dev, and Surjit Bhalla and Karan Bhasin have made poverty estimates based on the latest survey, using different parameters.

SBI Research, headed by the State Bank of India’s Group Chief Economic Advisor, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, took the Suresh Tendulkar Committee recommendations for 2011-12 as the base and adjusted it for inflation over the years, and also for free food items, and other goods and services, provided under government schemes.