Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Our estimates & those on Tendulkar formula show poverty fall over 12 yrs'

The rate of poverty decline in percentage points was higher in urban areas in the Rangarajan-Dev estimates over this period than in SBI research

C Rangarajan, Former head of committee on poverty estimates
Premium

C Rangarajan, Former head of committee on poverty estimates

Indivjal Dhasmana
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:57 PM IST
Economists C Rangarajan and S Mahendra Dev have come up with poverty numbers based on the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey by updating poverty lines recommended by the committee headed by the former. Estimates by the two economists show that the poverty rates declined in both urban and rural areas during 2022-23 over those in 2011-12. However, these are higher than the ones put out by SBI Research (see chart). Even then, the rate of decline in percentage points was higher in urban areas over this period according to the Rangarajan-Dev estimates than what SBI Research showed. Rangarajan talks to

Also Read

Poverty rate in India between 4.5-5% in 2022-23; rural poverty at 7.2%: SBI

Rural Indians are now spending more on processed food, drinks than cereals

India's capex budget: Experts call for multiyear, data-driven plans

'Household spending may grow 6.7% in 2024 on mild inflation, income surge'

On NITI Aayog CEO's 'poverty at 5%' claim, Kharge rips into Modi govt

India can reverse mkt access to EFTA if FDI commitments not met: Artieda

Any change in withdrawal stance will unsettle markets: Ashima Goyal

Indian economy still growing below its potential, says Jayanth R Varma

System in place to fix reconciliation row over tax payments: Revenue secy

60% may shift to new tax regime in FY24: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

Topics : Poverty in India c rangarajan Survey Indian Economy Indian economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon