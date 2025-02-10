Donald Trump's metal tariffs put India exports at risk, spark glut fears

American President Donald Trump has said he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports, a move that could further shrink India’s already negligible shipments of these commodities to the US and leave the country vulnerable to an influx of surplus supplies.

In addition to the tariffs on steel and aluminium, Trump plans to introduce “reciprocal tariffs” on imports from

all countries to match the tariffs those nations impose on US products.

The announcements come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled meeting with Trump in Washington later this week.

New Delhi is considering its