Home / Economy / News / DPDP Act's long gestation period raises questions about its efficacy

DPDP Act's long gestation period raises questions about its efficacy

The DPDP Act comes with a long gestation period. What does that mean for its efficacy?

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Nearly seventeen months after Parliament cleared the much-debated Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) 2023 and the President gave assent to it, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) last week released the draft rules for its implementation. But the Act, which is meant to balance regulation and innovation while protecting citizens’ rights, is still some way from becoming reality. MeitY has given 45 days for public consultation on the guidelines: Till February 18. 
MeitY Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he expected the final rules to be placed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, after which digital entities will get two
