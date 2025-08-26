Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Draft rules for new I-T Act expected by year-end, says CBDT member

Draft rules for new I-T Act expected by year-end, says CBDT member

When the new law was introduced in Parliament on February 13, the government also set up a committee to draft the accompanying rules and forms

Ramesh Narain Parbat, member (legislation), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The new rules and forms under the Income-Tax (I-T) Act, 2025, are expected to be released by the end of the year, Ramesh Narain Parbat, member (legislation), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said in an interaction with Monika Yadav. He added that efforts are being made to simplify the language and make it more user-friendly for taxpayers, professionals, and officers of the department. The draft rules and forms will be placed before Parliament after the necessary approvals. Parbat also confirmed that the government is on track to implement the new Act from April 1, 2026. Edited excerpts:
 
