Monday, August 25, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / AIF commitments surge past ₹14 trn; funds raised, deployment exceed ₹5 trn

AIF commitments surge past ₹14 trn; funds raised, deployment exceed ₹5 trn

Commitments to AIFs rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 14.2 trillion as of June 2025, with funds raised at Rs 6 trillion and investments made at Rs 5.72 trillion

alternative investment funds, mutual funds
premium

However, there is growing interest in Category III AIFs, which include hedge funds. According to a report by industry association IVCA, Category III accounted for 47 per cent of total launches in the current financial year.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With rising inclination from ultra high-networth individuals and family offices, the total commitments for alternative investment funds (AIFs) surged to ₹14.2 trillion as of June 2025, recording a 20 per cent jump year-on-year and a 5 per cent growth on a sequential basis.
 
The total funds raised also inched closer to ₹6 trillion while total investments made stands at ₹5.72 trillion, according to data by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
AIFs are pooled investment vehicles catering to the niche segment with high entry investments. Recently, the market regulator has pushed for accreditation among investors for certain schemes.
Topics : Finance News Family offices Alternative Investment Funds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon