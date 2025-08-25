AIF commitments surge past ₹14 trn; funds raised, deployment exceed ₹5 trn

With rising inclination from ultra high-networth individuals and family offices, the total commitments for alternative investment funds (AIFs) surged to ₹14.2 trillion as of June 2025, recording a 20 per cent jump year-on-year and a 5 per cent growth on a sequential basis.

The total funds raised also inched closer to ₹6 trillion while total investments made stands at ₹5.72 trillion, according to data by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

AIFs are pooled investment vehicles catering to the niche segment with high entry investments. Recently, the market regulator has pushed for accreditation among investors for certain schemes.