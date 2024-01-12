DRDO successfully flight-tests new Akash missile off Odisha coast

The New Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile, being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was on Friday successfully flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.

“The flight-test was conducted against a high-speed, unmanned aerial target at a very low altitude. During the flight-test, the target was successfully intercepted by the weapon system and destroyed. [The test] has validated the functioning of the complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed radio frequency seeker, launcher, multi-function radar and command, control and communication systems,” said the DRDO after the test.

“The system’s performance was also