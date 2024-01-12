Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DRDO successfully flight-tests new Akash missile off Odisha coast

Lighter and more deadly, the Akash-NG will protect airfields in the northeast

AA Akash NG
Premium

The new-generation Akash missile being test-fired off Odisha on Friday

Ajai Shukla
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The New Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile, being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was on Friday successfully flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.

“The flight-test was conducted against a high-speed, unmanned aerial target at a very low altitude. During the flight-test, the target was successfully intercepted by the weapon system and destroyed. [The test] has validated the functioning of the complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed radio frequency seeker, launcher, multi-function radar and command, control and communication systems,” said the DRDO after the test.

“The system’s performance was also

Also Read

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

IND vs WI 1st Test records: Rohit's sixes tally, Kohli's runs, and more

AUS vs PAK Test: How lift malfunctioning stopped play after Lunch at MCG

Interim Budget likely to follow fiscal consolidation path: Goldman Sachs

UK economy grew more than expected in Nov but still risks recession

Centre may peg FY25 fiscal deficit at 5.3% in interim budget: Goldman Sachs

For decongesting their clogged roads, Indian cities must take the bus

China's exports rise, but deflation persists as economy enters 2024

Topics : DRDO Akash missile Odisha Indian Air Force Missile Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon