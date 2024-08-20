Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / DSR method of paddy growing: Benefits and controversies surrounding it

DSR method of paddy growing: Benefits and controversies surrounding it

Direct seeding of rice is a cultivation method where paddy seeds are planted directly into the soil, eliminating the need for nursery growth and transplanting, which require fully watered conditions

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.
Premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Direct seeding of rice or the DSR method of rice cultivation has been in vogue for decades now. But, in recent years, it acquired more importance because of the falling underground water tables in major paddy-growing northern states like Punjab and Haryana, and uncertainties surrounding southwest monsoon.

The narrowing gap between paddy harvest and wheat sowing, which is blamed for being one of the prime reasons for stubble burning in North India, is also why the DSR method of rice cultivation has caught the imagination of policymakers and academicians alike. As some studies show, rice grown through this

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon