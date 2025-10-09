Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / E-way bill generation hits record high in September, shows GSTN data

E-way bill generation hits record high in September, shows GSTN data

According to experts, the surge in e-way bill volumes reflects a pick-up in goods movement ahead of the festive season

e-way bills (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)
premium

According to experts, the surge in e-way bill volumes reflects a pickup in goods movement ahead of the festive season as businesses stepped up production and inventory dispatches to meet anticipated demand. (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The generation of e-way bills — electronic permits required for transporting goods worth over ₹50,000 within or across states — touched a record 132 million in September, marking the highest monthly tally on record. Year-on-year (Y-o-Y), e-way bill generation rose 21.1 per cent, though it grew only 2.2 per cent sequentially from August, according to Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) data. In July, the e-way bills were at 131.91 million, the second highest.
 
According to experts, the surge in e-way bill volumes reflects a pickup in goods movement ahead of the festive season as businesses stepped up production and
Topics : e-way bills festive season
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon