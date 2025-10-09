E-way bill generation hits record high in September, shows GSTN data

The generation of e-way bills — electronic permits required for transporting goods worth over ₹50,000 within or across states — touched a record 132 million in September, marking the highest monthly tally on record. Year-on-year (Y-o-Y), e-way bill generation rose 21.1 per cent, though it grew only 2.2 per cent sequentially from August, according to Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) data. In July, the e-way bills were at 131.91 million, the second highest.

According to experts, the surge in e-way bill volumes reflects a pickup in goods movement ahead of the festive season as businesses stepped up production and