Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 'Early tranche' of trade deal between India, US may be sealed soon

'Early tranche' of trade deal between India, US may be sealed soon

First phase might include a tariff reduction and focus on the priority non-tariff barriers faced by exporters

trade talk, US India
Premium

India is learnt to have offered close to zero per cent tariff on non-agricultural goods. And in return, it has been pushing for exemption from the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff proposal and the existing 10 per cent additional tariff.

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United States (US) are close to finalising an “early tranche” or first part of a broader trade deal that both countries are eyeing, a person aware of the development told Business Standard.
 
A team of officials headed by chief negotiator and Commerce Department Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal is currently in Washington DC to give a push to the trade talks. After Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick earlier this week to expedite talks, Agrawal is also learnt to have met Lutnick. An announcement on the progress of
Topics : United States trade Trade deal

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon