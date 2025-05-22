'Early tranche' of trade deal between India, US may be sealed soon

India and the United States (US) are close to finalising an “early tranche” or first part of a broader trade deal that both countries are eyeing, a person aware of the development told Business Standard.
A team of officials headed by chief negotiator and Commerce Department Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal is currently in Washington DC to give a push to the trade talks. After Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick earlier this week to expedite talks, Agrawal is also learnt to have met Lutnick. An announcement on the progress of