Mandi prices of major kharif crops show little improvement between Sept-Oct

Mandi prices of major kharif crops that were ruling below their respective minimum support prices (MSPs) in late September maintained the trend in late October as well, official data shows.

Though there was some improvement in prices between the two months, they remained below their respective MSPs, according to the data.

Which crops are selling below their MSPs?

As of October 24, ragi led the fall with mandi prices nearly 35 per cent below its MSP, followed by sunflower, moong, and groundnut. Soybean was selling around 21 per cent lower than its MSP of Rs 5,328 per quintal, while moong