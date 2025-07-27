Electronics to chemicals: Govt identifies critical sectors to boost FDI

The government has identified critical sectors, including electronics, chemicals, leather and footwear, and toys, where value chains can be strengthened to facilitate and drive foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

Invest India, the investment promotion and facilitating agency under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has been actively identifying key value chains to focus on.

“Invest India has been systematically working on identifying which are the value chains we should be working on, identifying companies for those value chains and then approaching those companies for bringing in investments,” a senior government official said.

For instance,