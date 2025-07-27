Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Electronics to chemicals: Govt identifies critical sectors to boost FDI

Electronics to chemicals: Govt identifies critical sectors to boost FDI

Invest India, the investment promotion and facilitating agency under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has been actively identifying key value chains to focus on

For instance, in sectors such as electronics, the government has already taken steps to incentivise manufacturing, which in turn is helping in attracting more investments, and building more resilient supply chains within the country, the official said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

The government has identified critical sectors, including electronics, chemicals, leather and footwear, and toys, where value chains can be strengthened to facilitate and drive foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.
 
Invest India, the investment promotion and facilitating agency under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has been actively identifying key value chains to focus on.
 
“Invest India has been systematically working on identifying which are the value chains we should be working on, identifying companies for those value chains and then approaching those companies for bringing in investments,” a senior government official said.
 
For instance,
