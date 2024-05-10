Europe, US companies back India for derisking from China: Survey

India figures at the top of the list of investment destinations for senior executives in Europe and the US looking to reduce their dependence on China and shift part of their manufacturing capacity to emerging markets.

A study by Capgemini Research Institute, which surveyed 759 senior executives of companies already planning to invest in India, shows that 65 per cent of them were planning to increase investment significantly (by over 50 per cent compared with the last three years).



The other key emerging markets, the survey said, are southeast Asia, where 60 per cent of the respondents were willing to