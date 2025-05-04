Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / European Union open to resolving tech trade dispute with India at WTO

European Union open to resolving tech trade dispute with India at WTO

The longstanding dispute centres on India's imposition of tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) goods

The EU had approached India to resolve the matter through the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA), but New Delhi is against MPIA | Illustration: Ajaya mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

The European Union (EU) is ready to re-engage in negotiations with India over the ongoing dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding import tariffs imposed by New Delhi on technology products. 
A senior EU official told Business Standard that the trade bloc is ready to renew talks, provided that India is open to an “amicable settlement” of the dispute. “The EU remains ready to re-engage in negotiations, should India be open to an amicable settlement of the dispute,” the official said in response to a query. 
The longstanding dispute centres on India’s imposition of tariffs on information and communication
