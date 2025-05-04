European Union open to resolving tech trade dispute with India at WTO

The European Union (EU) is ready to re-engage in negotiations with India over the ongoing dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding import tariffs imposed by New Delhi on technology products.

A senior EU official told Business Standard that the trade bloc is ready to renew talks, provided that India is open to an “amicable settlement” of the dispute. “The EU remains ready to re-engage in negotiations, should India be open to an amicable settlement of the dispute,” the official said in response to a query.

The longstanding dispute centres on India’s imposition of tariffs on information and communication