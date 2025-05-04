Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IMO net-zero framework: Indian shippers expect freight, fuel prices to rise

IMO net-zero framework: Indian shippers expect freight, fuel prices to rise

Impact on Indian ships $100 million, saves $2 bn compared to EU's proposal, says DG Shipping

shipping, trade
Premium

On April 11, India and 62 other countries adopted the net-zero framework for the shipping industry.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a major net-zero carbon emissions framework was agreed upon by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), India sees the upcoming carbon levy — the first in global shipping —  raising fuel and freight costs for its own fleet. 
However, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) says there is no cause for concern. 
The DGS — the country’s shipping regulator — has said that added costs would be well within the industry’s comfort zone, adding that the India-Singapore proposal agreed upon by the United Nations’ maritime body (IMO) will save the sector over $2 billion till 2030 as compared to the
Topics : Shipping industry International Maritime Organisation maritime sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon