Excess capacity, low domestic demand hamper private investments

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) recently attributed India’s economic growth to strong public investment supported by resilient domestic demand.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also expects buoyant public investment to propel India’s economic growth.





ALSO READ: Economists push out RBI's interest rate cut forecasts to end of year However, it said domestic demand will be driven by gross capital formation, particularly in the public sector, with private consumption growth remaining sluggish.

The government capital expenditure, both of the Centre and the States, steadily rose in recent years, aggregating over Rs 10 trillion since