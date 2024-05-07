Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Excess capacity, low domestic demand hamper private investments

Centre and states capex now at Rs 19 trillion, cornered by infra

IMF, International monetary fund
Premium

International monetary fund (Photo: Bloomberg)

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently attributed India’s economic growth to strong public investment supported by resilient domestic demand.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also expects buoyant public investment to propel India’s economic growth.  

However, it said domestic demand will be driven by gross capital formation, particularly in the public sector, with private consumption growth remaining sluggish.

The government capital expenditure, both of the Centre and the States, steadily rose in recent years, aggregating over Rs 10 trillion since
Topics : IMF Report on Indian economy IMF Capex spending in India private capital expenditure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon