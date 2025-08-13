Expect an income tax refund rush as new law approaches implementation

Ahead of the implementation of the new income tax (IT) law cleared by Parliament, the government plans to release a slew of pending tax refunds in the current financial year, including cases dating back up to a decade, according to a senior government official.

These refunds, reckoned to be close to ₹1,000 crore, largely relate to tax demand cases in which taxpayers had secured favourable orders from appellate authorities but the refunds had not been issued due to systemic issues.

The exercise is part of a pre-migration clean-up in the IT department to ensure