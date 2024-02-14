Expected Infrastructure push sets South India's cement market in motion

The country’s largest cement market is also the most oversupplied.

This has, however, not deterred top companies from announcing expansion plans for the South India market. The lure, observe industry executives and analysts, is an expected push to demand arising from infrastructure spending.

Industry majors and analysts expect the rise in overall infrastructure capital outlay in the Interim Budget to Rs 11.11 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25) will not just boost public sector investments but also bring in private investments.

Most agree the Southern states stand to gain from these new projects.

“Earlier, 75-80 per cent of the infrastructure projects used