Tariff turbulence: Mass-market products feel the US tariff pinch

At this bustling tea stall in Udyog Vihar Phase II of Gurugram, a group of workers from nearby export units have gathered to have afternoon tea.

Reckoning the number of cups that he needs to serve, Munim Singh (46) rues that he is having a bad spell as his business has not been up to the mark for some time now.

“One, it is Vishwakarma Pooja today (September 17). So, naturally a lot of workers are on leave. More importantly, since the start of this tariff war with America last month, fewer people are turning up for work in nearby