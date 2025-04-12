Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fake invoices: I-T dept reopening hundreds of old assessment cases

Fake invoices: I-T dept reopening hundreds of old assessment cases

Businesses that may have claimed fake purchases in taxman's crosshairs

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc
Premium

According to sources, tax officers are relying heavily on data analytics and cross-verification between GST and income tax filings to detect such discrepancies

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The income tax (I-T) department has begun reopening hundreds of old assessment cases, targeting businesses that may have claimed fake or inflated purchases to suppress profits and reduce tax liability.
 
According to sources, in some instances, authorities have even gone back as far as five years, where credible evidence of tax evasion has surfaced. Many businesses — particularly in trading, electronics, and construction — are alleged to have used fake invoices from non-existent suppliers, often referred to as “entry operators”, to inflate expenses and wrongly claim input tax credits (ITC) under the goods and services tax (GST).
 
“Even though these
Topics : Income tax Income Tax department

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon