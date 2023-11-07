Finance Commission gets first officer; terms of reference expected soon

The Finance Ministry this week gave Ritvik R Pandey, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer, the charge of the advance cell, the first office set up for each Finance Commission every five years.

It is understood that the terms of reference (ToR) for the 16th Finance Commission is being firmed up at the Prime Minister’s Office and are expected soon. Once the terms are finalised, the name of the chairman and the members of the Commission would be announced.

Pandey, an additional secretary level officer, will likely take up charge as member secretary of the new Finance Commission. All heads of the advance cell have gone on to be member secretary, who is responsible for the drafting of the commission’s final report and