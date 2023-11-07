Sensex (-0.03%)
Finance Commission gets first officer; terms of reference expected soon

Subsidies to climate finance: What could be some key priorities for the 16th Finance Commission

finance commission
Premium

The Finance Commission examines for division direct taxes like income and corporation tax and indirect tax, chiefly GST

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us
The Finance Ministry this week gave Ritvik R Pandey, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer, the charge of the advance cell, the first office set up for each Finance Commission every five years.

It is understood that the terms of reference (ToR) for the 16th Finance Commission is being firmed up at the Prime Minister’s Office and are expected soon. Once the terms are finalised, the name of the chairman and the members of the Commission would be announced.

Pandey, an additional secretary level officer, will likely take up charge as member secretary of the new Finance Commission. All heads of the advance cell have gone on to be member secretary, who is responsible for the drafting of the commission’s final report and

Finance Commission Finance Commission terms of reference

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

