Finance ministry asks PSBs to revive inoperative Jan Dhan accounts

The Union Finance Ministry has asked Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to revive inoperative accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

“We have been directed to focus on PMJDY accounts that have become inactive. This is a part of the financial inclusion initiative, as some individuals tend to forget about these accounts after opening them. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has urged us to address this issue,” said a senior banker who attended the meeting, requesting anonymity.

The Finance Ministry convened a meeting of PSB heads to assess the progress of various financial inclusion schemes, including