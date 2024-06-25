Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Finance ministry asks PSBs to revive inoperative Jan Dhan accounts

The Finance Ministry convened a meeting of PSB heads to assess the progress of various financial inclusion schemes, including PM Vishwakarma, Jan Suraksha, and Mudra Yojana

Bank, Banking, PSBs
Premium

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Finance Ministry has asked Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to revive inoperative accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

“We have been directed to focus on PMJDY accounts that have become inactive. This is a part of the financial inclusion initiative, as some individuals tend to forget about these accounts after opening them. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has urged us to address this issue,” said a senior banker who attended the meeting, requesting anonymity.

The Finance Ministry convened a meeting of PSB heads to assess the progress of various financial inclusion schemes, including
Topics : PSB Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon