Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Finance ministry meets Moody's execs, makes case for ratings upgrade

Finance ministry meets Moody's execs, makes case for ratings upgrade

Moody's said that Pakistan-India tensions, including the flare-up earlier in May, would weigh on Pakistan's growth more than on India's

Moody's, Moodys
premium

Moody’s said that Pakistan-India tensions, including the flare-up earlier in May, would weigh on Pakistan's growth more than on India's. (Photo: Reuters)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance ministry officials on Thursday met with analysts from Moody’s Ratings making its case for a ratings, upgrade on the back of macroeconomic stability, fiscal prudence and benign inflation, official sources said.  The meeting comes almost a week after India announced its provisional GDP numbers showing a rebound in the growth numbers with the four-quarter high of 7.4 per cent in the January-March period of 2024-25 (FY25).
 
While the discussions with the ratings agency come in the backdrop of recent India-Pakistan conflict and global trade tensions, Moody’s Ratings had recently said that India is better positioned than many other emerging
Topics : Macroeconomics Nirmala Sitharaman macroeconomic management Finance minister
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon